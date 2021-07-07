Sheldon Solow’s $70M Wainscott Estate Presents Unique Opportunity to Subdivide

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A one-of-a-kind 14-acre waterfront estate in Wainscott, and the home of the late billionaire Manhattan real estate developer Sheldon Solow, has been listed for $70 million.

The property at 30 Mathews Road, which boasts more than 800 feet of water frontage on Georgica Pond and views of the Atlantic Ocean in the distance.

“30 Mathews was the dream home” of Solow,” according to Douglas Elliman’s Kyle Rosko, one of the listing agents. “This exclusive piece of property is truly a unicorn, it has over 800 feet of south-facing waterfront with an 180-degree curvature to it, providing an overwhelming sense of privacy and an unparalleled perspective from almost every room in the home. A bonus to this piece of land is that it can be subdivided to create a second estate with pool, pool house and tennis court for any interested buyers.”

Marcy Braun, Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen are also representing the property.

A long, winding driveway cuts through the parklike grounds, where a 10,000-square-foot home sits amid a rolling lawn and mature specimen plantings. The seven-bedroom shingled-style home was designed by the noted architect Paul Rice and built in 2010 by Ben Krupinski Builder.

A double-height foyer leads to a formal dining room with fireplace. The open kitchen is adjacent and features a breakfast area and a family room with French doors for access to a screened porch and a long, covered porch, designed to blend the indoor and outdoor living space, according to the listing.

A stately library with a fireplace, a living room, a sunroom with a full wet bar and an en-suite staff or guest bedroom round out the first floor.

Upstairs offers five ensuite bedrooms, including the spacious master suite. The master provides a sitting room with a fireplace, a large walk-in closet, a bathroom with double vanities, a soaking tub and a shower, and a private balcony with views of the grounds and water.

The finished lower level offers an open recreation space, a home theater, a gym with a steam shower, a seventh bedroom and the ability to create an eighth bedroom if needed.

Off to one side of the house is a gunite pool that overlooks Georgica Pond. A pool house is nearby. There is also a detached three-car garage.

Taxes on the 13.89-acre property are currently $49,235.

Solow died in August 2020 at age 92. He purchased the property for $19.5 million in 2006, according to records.

