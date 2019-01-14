Shelter Island Landmark the Ram's Head Inn Is Back on the Market

This lovely old building has been in continuous use as an inn since it was built in 1929, perhaps not the most auspicious year to start a new business. But the Ram's Head Inn has prospered because of its many fabulous features: a 12,0000-square-foot main house with 22 guest rooms and a dining room that seats 180. The 4.3-acre parcel sports a tennis court, 800 feet of beach frontage, dock usage and eight moorings in Coecles Harbor, and if that's not enough land, there's another 2.2 buildable acres available.

Whoever buys it can keep it going as an inn or convert the property to a private house; we're hoping that someone keeps it open to the public, perhaps turning it into a boutique hotel. The property was offered for sale just under $12 million two years ago; now it's back and listed at a realistic $9.75 million. The agent repping the inn is Peter Humphrey at Douglas Elliman.

What do you think should be done with the place? Let us know in the comments.

For more, click here. 108 South Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights