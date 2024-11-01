Home on Shinnecock Bay Hits the Market for $11.6 Million

The 5,000-square-foot sits on a 1.84-acre property on the Shinnecock Bay.

A custom-designed home on Shinnecock Bay, was listed recently at $11.6 million. Harald Grant and Bruce Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty have the Southampton Village listing on the prestigious Meadow Lane.

With 140 feet of waterfront, the house comes with a private dock and enjoys breathtaking sunsets. Directly across the street, new owners will have access to ocean beaches by Road D.

Inside, the home offers a little more than 5,000 square feet of living space “with a superior design that blends luxurious living with an indoor/outdoor flow over two levels,” according to the listing. Nearly every room provides a water view.

The stately home begins with steps up to the front entrance. The living spaces are bright, modern and airy. The open living and dining area looks out onto the water through a wall of glass doors that lead out onto an upper deck with a glass railing for unobstructed views of Shinnecock Bay.

The chef’s kitchen also enjoys water views, including from a breakfast seating area positioned perfectly to overlook the vista. It also features a center island and a large stainless steel stove.

Feel the warmth of the three gas fireplaces, one of which can be found on the upper deck to enjoy while dining outside.

A rounded stone staircase leads to the spacious primary suite with water views and a gas fireplace. Lacquer closets line the wall leading to the luxurious primary bathroom with double sinks, lots of cabinetry, and a standalone soaking tub, all with a water view.

There are a total of five bedrooms and five full bathrooms, as well as two powder rooms, all elegantly appointed.

While there is no pool on the 1.84-acre property, there is a sitting area amid the vegetative grass by the water. There is a large front lawn in the front of the house, surrounded by hedges.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 1377 Meadow Lane, Southampton | Brokers: Harald and Bruce Grant, Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.