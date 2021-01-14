Shinnecock Hills House Under $1 Million Could Be Your Southampton Haven

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A cape-style house in Shinnecock Hills, set on a manicured half-acre lot surrounded with hydrangeas and climbing roses, is one of the best deals on the South Fork. The 1,650-square-foot home at 13 Hilltop Road is priced at $859,000.

While the home needs some updating, there is an undeniable appealing charm, says Jennifer Reiner of Hampton Estate Realty. “With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a finished basement, the house has serious potential,” she says.

A living area boasts a traditional brick fireplace and hardwood floors. A chef’s kitchen features quartz countertops and a butcher block island. A 390-square-foot porch overlooks an open yard offering complete privacy. There is plenty of room for a pool.

“I envision installing wood floors and sliding glass doors in the basement leading to the private backyard with a gunite pool and spa surrounded by a a cobblestone deck. Once this and a few other updates are in motion, you’re on your way to turning this affordable home into a Southampton haven,” Reiner says.

The property is situated between Southampton Village and Hampton Bays, meaning you can go in either direction for stores and entertainment, or even the ocean beaches.