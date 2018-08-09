Soccer Legend Pelé Scores a Sale in Springs

Brazilian soccer star Pelé has sold his longtime house in the Clearwater neighborhood of Springs. The legendary player, who started in the 1950s, won three World Cups, and ended up with the New York Cosmos in the late 1970s, bought the property in 1979 for just $156,000. (We wonder if he bought the place at Steve Ross's advice. Ross, the chairman of Time Warner, of course owned Cody House in East Hampton with wife Courtney Sale Ross. He founded the Cosmos and lured Pelé to play for the team with a contract worth about $4.5 million, bringing huge attention to the otherwise barely known sport of soccer in the US.)

Over the years, Pelé renovated and expanded the house, but given he's now 77, he spends most of his time in Brazil. The property is one acre in size (fortunately FEMA rated X), waterfront, with deeded beach and marina rights. Of course the house features huge windows to make the most of the view, and the pool also faces the water. There are upstairs and downstairs master bedrooms, as well as 4 other bedrooms and 6.5 baths in 3400 square feet. There's also a finished lower level with office and media/playroom.

The property, repped by Corcoran agent Deirdre Jowers, who worked in accordance with Manhattan agent Claudia Saez-Fromm, had been asking $3.25 million, but closed for $2.85 million. We think that's reasonable. What say you?

For more, click here. 156 Waterhole Road, East Hampton