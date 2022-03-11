A South Fork Showing to Start Your Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Start off your weekend at this perfectly placed Bridgehampton home. Located at 28 Narrow Lane, this property is on the market for $4.25 million with Todd J. Buchanan of Brown Harris Stevens.

The six bedrooms and six and a half baths are composed of a first-floor main suite, second-story main suite and additional large bedrooms with en-suite baths. The main suites feature walk-in closets, and the second story has a five-piece bath as well as a private balcony with farm views.

Making up the rest of the 3,900 square foot interior, there is a living room with high ceilings, wide plank wood floors, expansive windows and a double-sided gas fireplace. Leading into the kitchen/dining room and family room, there is a wet bar with a wine refrigerator. In the kitchen, there are quartz counters with Carrera marble design as well as a large island. Additionally, the chef’s quality stainless steel appliances include a Wolf Six burner gas range, plus a Sub-zero side-by-side fridge and microwave drawer.

Some other first-floor amenities include a home office, plus a grand double-height entry foyer. On the second story, there is an open stairwell with a wide landing. And on the walkout lower level, there are two bedrooms and a large media room and mudroom.

Outside, a bluestone patio, gunite swimming pool, double-sided gas fireplace and vegetable garden make up the 0.37-acre space. There is also a one-and-a-half car garage for additional storage and evergreen hedges for privacy.

Located minutes from the heart of Bridgehampton, Jitney stops, the Long Island Rail Road and Ocean Road that leads to the beach, this is in an ideal location.

This home will be shown on Friday, March 11 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:



99 Farmview Drive, Sagaponack

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Vanessa Sanmartin, Corcoran

Friday, March 11, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

4 Old Two Holes Water Road, Northwest Woods

Price: $3.25 million

Broker: Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

102 Copeces Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1.249 million

Broker: Traci Robinson, Corcoran

Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Miller Lane East, East Hampton

Price: $1.65 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Sanderling Lane, East Quogue

Price: $999,000

Broker: Constance Porto, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 12, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

2244 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.6 million

Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

74 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

31 Gilbert Path, Amagansett

Price: $4.995 million

Broker: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 12, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

37 Lighthouse Lane, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $1.895 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, March 12, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

64 Union Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $2.395 million

Broker: Mark Tevis, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

97 Kellis Pond Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $6.25 million

Brokers: Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, March 13, 12 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

191 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill

Price: $6.195 million

Broker: Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, March 13, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->