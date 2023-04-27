Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Southampton Town has received a prestigious award for modernizing the heating and ventilation system (HVAC) at the nearly 100-year-old Town Hall.

The town received the Better Projects Award during the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit in Washington, D.C. on April 12.

According to the town, the project eliminated nearly 210 metric tons of carbon emissions by replacing a fossil fuel-based HVAC infrastructure with variable heat pumps effectively eliminating 100% of the fossil fuel use in the 72,000-square-foot building on Hampton Road.

In addition, low-flow faucets were also installed, leading to a 90% reduction in water consumption, and all lighting fixtures were given LED upgrades, reducing electricity usage by 16,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month — significant financial savings, in addition to a sustainability best practice.

“This award represents the single most significant sustainability achievement of the town to date,” said Town Councilman John Bouvier, who is the liaison to the Engineering Department, which managed the project stated, “and is a recognition of the professionalism and dedication of the town’s engineering staff who oversaw the technical aspects of the project and Peter Gaudiello, Facilities Manager, whose staff implemented the complex logistics of providing safe and functional office space throughout the project’s implementation. Thank you.”

Mike Powers, Senior Sustainability Consultant for the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Program called the project “a great example for others to follow,” in a notification to the town of the award.

The project took three years to complete and began under the leadership of Christine Fetten, the former town engineer.

There were no interruptions to operations within the building.

Thomas Houghton, the town engineer, accepted the award on behalf of the town.

“We are proud of this award and are encouraged to pursue similar efforts in the 42 other town buildings,” Houghton said.

Houghton presented the Southampton Town Board with a framed award certificate at the town board work session on April 20.

Southampton Town is participating in the Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge. The town plans to become carbon-neutral by 2040, and to meet 100% of electricity consumption needs through renewable energy sources by 2025.

The town has been recognized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as a Bronze, Climate Smart Community, and a Leader in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Clean Energy Community program for its efforts in decarbonization.

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.