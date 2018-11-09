Could This Springs Cottage Be Any Cuter? No, It Could Not!

Well, OK, maybe it could if it had front pillars made of candy canes and a gumdrop chimney, but other than that, this sweet cottage right near Three Mile Harbor is just as cute as could be, from the shingled exterior to the beamed interior. There are two fireplaces, two-three bedrooms, and two baths in the admittedly petite 1800 square feet. We are a little unsure about those skylights in the master, not being people who want to be awakened at the crack of dawn, but shades would be an answer. We do love the screened-in porch for playing board games on summer nights. The property is just 600 feet from the private association beach, and with 0.42 of an acre of land, there's plenty of room for a pool. Re-use the existing separate artist studio as a pool house, we say.

Best part of the property, which is listed by Timothy C. Burch at Halstead? The price, just $1.1 million. We say, scoop up this cutie fast.

3 Ingalls Road, East Hampton