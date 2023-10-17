House of the Day

‘Storybook’ Bridgehampton Farmhouse Leaves No Detail Overlooked

An early 20th century farmhouse has been reimagined.
Courtesy of the Modlin Group

Located south of the highway in Bridgehampton, close to downtown, is an early 20th-century traditional shingled farmhouse completely reimagined this year.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home at 17 Lockwood Avenue is now listed at $4,295,000 with Alex Pashkowsky of The Modlin Group.

“This really is an enchanting storybook cottage that offers timeless elegance and exquisite comfort,” says Alex Pashkowsk of The Modlin Group. “One would be hard-pressed to find such high-level design and finish work at this price point.”

“The seller is a known fashion executive and he certainly went all-in on this project,” he adds. Mario Grauso, who previously served as president at Vera Wang and Holt Renfrow & Co., and his partner, the artist Serkan Sarier.

The farmhouse was renovated in 2023.Courtesy of the Modlin Group

With 1,800 square feet of living space, the house sits on a 0.64-acre parcel, a double-size lot for the neighborhood.

Boasting high-quality finishes throughout, no detail was overlooked, according to the listing.

The stylish eat-in kitchen stands out thanks to its striking light brown subway-tiled backsplash and its industrial-looking, brass open shelving system. The kitchen holds a Sub-Zero glass door refrigerator, a Wolf six-burner oven, two Cove dishwashers, a farmhouse sink and Calacatta marble countertops. A long center island offers counter seating.

The standout kitchenCourtesy of the Modlin Group

The first level also offers a living room with a fireplace, a sunroom, a mudroom and a powder room.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms with a full bathroom with a standalone tub and walk-in glass shower.

The backyardCourtesy of the Modlin Group

Mature trees and shrubs surround the 36-by-18-foot heated gunite pool that features a waterfall. There is also a dedicated entertainment space and dining area.

A garden that rivals any English country garden provides a tranquil space. For those with four-legged family members, the listing also boasts “a fenced-in dog run.”

The 400-square-foot pool house offers a butler’s pantry with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a sink, a Bosch dishwasher and a bathroom.

The property is within walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Bridgehampton Main Street, around the corner from the Bridgehampton School, and a short drive to the ocean beaches.

[Listing: 17 Lockwood Avenue, Bridgehampton| Agent: Alex Pashkowsky, The Modlin Group ] GMAP

The pool houseCourtesy of the Modlin Group

