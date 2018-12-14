Stuart's Seafood Market Hits the Market Asking $7 Million

Love fresh fish and shellfish? Stuart's Seafood Market is an East End icon that's been around since the 1950s. While of course we don't know the numbers of the current business, we have to think this place has really quite a bit of potential. You couldn't duplicate this set-up today: the only commercial business in a residential neighborhood that's easy to get to.

Three buildings are included in the listing: the 8500 square foot store and two houses, which could be used for staff. The commerical building boasts a commercial kitchen, fish and lobster holding tanks, office space, and both cold and dry storage. One house is 1800 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the other is 1000 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom. All of this is set on 1.17 of an acre.

We'd hate to lose this fish business locally; the listing hints, "take it to the next level and turn it into a different king of food mecca." Asking price for the market, repped by Tracey Holmes and Randi Ball at Corcoran, is $7 million.

For more, click here. 41 Oak Lane, Amagansett