Interestingly, in 2020, New York’s homeownership rate was at its highest over the last decade at 54.4%. But, the homeownership rate in New York now stands at 52.4%, compared to 53.2% in 2014.

However, New York is not nearly the biggest drop, a title that belongs to South Carolina, where homeownership dropped the most significantly, decreasing by 7.56%. In 2022, homeownership was at its highest — 76.6%. Now, it sits at 69.7%. In 2014, it was at 75.4%.

North Carolina saw the second-largest decrease in the last decade, dropping by 5.79%. The state had the highest homeownership rate in 2020 at 72.6%, compared to 67.4% in 2014 and 63.5% in 2024.

Coming in third was Michigan, with a 5.01% drop in homeownership since 2014. It peaked in 2014 at 75.9%, and now stands at 72.1%.

The 15 states with the highest percentage decrease from 2014 to 2024:

So where has homeownership grown? New Mexico.

Over the past 10 years, homeownership has risen a whopping 11.42%. It experienced a surge in 2020 at 73.8%, compared to 71.2% in 2024 and 63.9% in 2014.

Nevada comes up second with a 9.22% spike. According to the study, 61.6% of people own homes now, while it used to be 56.4%.

Virginia experienced an increase of 7.99% from 2014 to 2024. Homeownership is currently at its highest in the state, with the latest rate at 73% compared to 67.6% in 2014, the study says.

Check out the full list below:

