Stylish Bridgehampton Home Lists for Just Under $7 Million

This nearly 6,300-square-foot home abuts a five-acre reserve affording privacy, while its location is close to both Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor. The stylish house at 34 Fair Hills Court, off Brick Kiln Road in Bridgehampton, is listed for $6.995 million with Douglas Elliman’s Atlantic Team.

The turnkey two-story, gambrel-style home with a turret was built in 2013, offers seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, but begins with a spacious, open layout, perfect for entertaining or to accommodate a large family.

The home begins with a double-height foyer with white paneled walls and rich hardwood floors that lead into the open living space. The main living area is grande with a coffered ceiling and large glass doors that look out at the backyard (the house is set on an acre of property, but the adjacent reserve makes it feel even larger).

The living room flows into a den with a fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast area, all of which is flooded with natural light from the many windows and doors. The kitchen offers high-end appliances and a large center island with counter seating. There is also a formal dining room.

A light-filled, generously-sized guest suite completes the first floor.

Up the grande staircase in the foyer to the second floor is where you will find the master suite. And this is truly a suite — there is a separate sitting area with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a large balcony, and a luxurious bathroom with double showers and vanities, plus a soaking tub in the center that looks out through three windows at the private wooded area.

Three additional ensuite bedrooms, all well-appointed, are also located on the second floor, along with a convenient laundry room.

The lower level has an additional 2,000 square feet of finished space, including a glass-enclosed gym, a theater room, a sauna/steam shower, a guest bedroom and several bonus areas.

Additional amenities include an elevator and a home automation system.

A bluestone patio surrounds a heated gunite pool with a hot tub. A large lawn provides plenty of recreational space.

Fair Hills Court, a newly developed area in Bridgehampton North, is located close to Channing Daughter’s Winery on Scuttlehole Road, and is just minutes to Bridgehampton’s Main Street or downtown Sag Harbor.

[Listing: 34 Fair Hills Court, Bridgehampton| Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello, and James Keogh, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

