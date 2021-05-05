Stylish Condo in Sag Harbor With Resort-Style Amenities Available for $2.75M

Enjoy resort-style amenities and harbor views, but without the upkeep costs and energy that come with a house in the Hamptons. A luxurious two-bedroom corner unit inside the Harbor’s Edge condominium, located at 21 West Water Street in Sag Harbor Village, is available for $2.75 million.

Apartment 1F, a well decorated condo in the new modern complex in heart of the village, offers a 2,281 square feet of space with large glass sliding doors and a covered terrace and private yard that overlook the water.

A white chef’s kitchen is an exquisite space with custom cabinetry and a long peninsula overlooking the dining area. It includes top-of-the-line appliances, such as a 36-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator, a stainless steel Thermador professional-grade range, and a Thermador dishwasher, as well as a Marvel wine fridge and a built-in microwave.

The dining area leads out to the spacious garden terrace, which at 1,000 square feet is the largest in the complex. It is the perfect place to watch the sunset over the harbor or the coming-and-going of the yachts.

A large great room is adjacent to the kitchen and features a fireplace. There is also direct access to the terrace from the great room.

The master bedroom also boasts harbor views and a walk-in closet. The spacious master bathroom features radiant heated floors, a walk-in shower with a glass door and dual vanities.

The second bedroom offers two walk-in closets, plus an ensuite bathroom with a tub-shower combo. There is also a powder room. All of the fixtures are by Kohler, Hansgrohe and Toto.

A utility room that holds a Bosch washer and dryer completes the unit.

High ceilings and oak plank hardwood flooring with a custom driftwood gray finish can be found throughout the condo.

Some conveniences the condo t has to offer include a central vacuum system, multi-zoned heating and cooling, a home security system and being Sonos ready.

Up on the rooftop, there is a 50-foot heated lap pool for residents, as well as a lounge and a wet bar. The view from the pool is one of the best in Sag Harbor Village.

The condo is a short walk to the shops and restaurants on Main Street, which means you will never have to worry about parking in the busy village again.

Annual taxes are $7,847, while common charges are estimated at $3,296.