Summer in the Hamptons Means Antiques Shows

Ah, summer in the Hamptons. What could be better? Sand, surf, sun, and antiques shows. And our favorite is the one put on by the East Hampton Historical Society. This year's show, which is Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, at historic Mulford Farm, features more than 50 dealers. The preview cocktail party is Friday, July 19.

As if the event weren't fun enough before, this year the Honorary Co-Chairpersons of the Friday, July 19, preview cocktail party are everyone's favorites, Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan.

"The East Hampton Antiques & Design Show is the best place in the world to shop for all the design treasures you need (and the design treasures you didn't even know you need). Come for the design, stay for the magical setting, and support the East Hampton Historical Society at the same time," says Adler.

His spouse Doonan says, "The East Hampton Antique & Design show has gorgeous stuff and even more gorgeous people attending. Yes, I am definitely referring to myself and my husband Jonathan Adler. He's the 'design' bit and I am the 'antique.'" Adler, of course, is a potter and American design maverick, while Doonan, Creative Ambassador for Barneys New York, is also an expert judge on NBC's Making It.

What can you find at Mulford Farm? Pretty much everything. The show's offerings of wares and art come from a diverse assembly of more than 50 antiques, and art dealers, housed in elegant white tents across the farmstead's greensward. The focus of the show is on vintage decorative items for the home and garden as well as art. Classic rattan and bamboo furniture, lighting, textiles, architectural elements, American and European country decorated furniture, Art Deco and Moderne, garden ornaments, wrought-iron accessories, industrial items, paintings, trade signs, period jewelry, weathervanes, and mirrors will be for sale. With a broad range of styles from classic to contemporary represented, there is truly something for everyone.

Who can argue? Tickets for the show are $10 ($20 early admission), with tickets for the cocktail party starting at $175 ($100 for the under-40s). For more info, check out www.easthamptonhistory.org.

See you there! We're the one pretentiously pronouncing "Georg Jensen."