The Basics of Window Replacement Projects

Windows in a home are easily taken for granted. Even though residents look through their windows every day, it’s only when issues arise that people tend to give the windows much thought.

Even if windows may not be foremost on the minds of homeowners, they are a notable component of every home. New windows also can be an expensive addition to a home, so it benefits all homeowners to gain an understanding of window replacement projects before they start shopping around for new windows.

Windows are more complex than new homeowners may realize. Homeowners will need to choose between three commonly available window materials when picking new windows for their homes. Vinyl windows typically are the most affordable option, and opinions vary considerably regarding these products. Some tout their resistance to moisture, but others feel they lack the aesthetic appeal of costlier alternatives like fiberglass. Vinyl windows also can’t be painted, which some homeowners may find problematic. Fiberglass windows can be painted and are known for their strength and durability. Aluminum windows are strong and durable as well, but they may not provide as much thermal protection as some other options. Each window type has its own unique pros and cons, and homeowners are urged to do their homework to determine the best fit for them.

Consider variables unique to your home. Climate is an important consideration when choosing windows, and that of course is unique to each homeowner. How hot or cold the local climate can be will affect how well windows insulate a home, so a window that’s best for one particular region may not be ideal for another. Homeowners are urged to investigate which window materials are best suited to their local climates. All windows protect against the elements, but some might provide more adequate insulation, which can help keep utility bills low and everyone inside a home more comfortable.

Homeowners may need to decide between replacement windows or new construction windows. The window experts at Pella note that new construction windows are the primary option for newly constructed homes or room additions. Replacement windows are typically installed when homeowners need new windows but do not want or need to remove existing exterior cladding or trim. Replacement windows tend to be considerably less expensive than new construction windows, but the latter option merits consideration before making a final decision.

It can be budget-friendly to replace more than one window at a time. Some, though not all, window installation companies charge a non-negotiable project fee, so it can be more financially savvy to replace more than one window at a time. Replacing windows piecemeal may require homeowners to pay the project fee for each installation, whereas homeowners who replace multiple windows at the same time will only incur that fee once. If homeowners know many windows in their home are in need of replacement, it can be financially advantageous to replace all that need it at once rather than breaking the project up and paying multiple project fees.

Window replacement projects require careful consideration so homeowners identify the best products for their home.

-Metro Creative Connection