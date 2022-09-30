House of the Day

Curved Glass Wall Facing Three Mile Harbor Makes This East Hampton Home Stand Out

East Hampton, modern, Three Mile Harbor
The focal point of the home at 2 Three Mile Harbor Drive in East Hampton is a curved glass wall suspended between two wings of the home.
Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

A waterfront, modern abode on East Hampton’s Three Mile Harbor features a sweeping curved glass wall facing the water, suspended between two wings of the home. Though there are water views from every room in the home at 2 Three Mile Harbor Drive, this second-floor view from the great room is striking.

The 2,940-square-foot, upside-down home, listed with Cindy Shea of Sotheby’s International Realty, is asking $5.995 million.

“The interior of the home is skillfully proportioned and finished with beautiful materials and textures creating a sense of well-being,” the listing says.

East Hampton, modern, Three Mile Harbor
Inside the great room on the second floor, overlooking Three Mile Harbor.Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

The four-bedroom, four-bath home was originally designed by Barnes Coy Architects in 1992 and then featured in Hamptons Country magazine. An extensive renovation was undertaken this year “that highlights the extraordinary architectural elements of the original design,” the listing explains.

The great room with that curved glass wall is comprised of a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a dining area. The kitchen, tucked away next to the great room, now includes stainless steel appliances and sleek wood cabinetry.

In one wing of the home, there is a primary bedroom suite with floor-to-ceiling windows ad a private balcony to take full advantage of the water views over Three Mile Harbor. A guest room and a full bathroom can also be found down the hall.

A view of the backyard
A view of the backyardRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

On the first floor, there is a family room, also with a fireplace, and a glass wall with a sliding door that opens onto a covered patio looking out onto the waterside gunite pool. This home was designed for indoor-outdoor living and there are several seating areas. In fact, there are even multiple seating areas within the 50-foot-long pool.

Back inside, two guest bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a wet bar, a sauna, and a laundry room complete the first floor.

Extensive landscaping with specimen trees has been done on the 1.38-acre property and a rolling lawn surrounding the pool.

The property also comes with deeded access to Three Mile Harbor Beach.

[Listing: 2 Three Mile Harbor Drive, East Hampton | Broker: Cindy Shea, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

An aerial view
An aerial viewRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
The home's exterior
The home’s exteriorRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
The entrance
The entranceRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
Another view of the great room
Another view of the great roomRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton, modern
Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
The kitchen
The kitchenRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
The primary bedroom
The primary bedroomRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
The primary bathroom
The primary bathroomRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
East Hampton, modern
A guest bedroom on the second floorRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
A bedroom on the first floor
A bedroom on the first floorRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
The wet bar
The wet barRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
The covered patio
The covered patioRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
The backyard
The backyardRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty
An aerial view of the area around Three Mile Harbor
An aerial view of the area around Three Mile HarborRise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

