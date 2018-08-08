Tiny Million-Dollar Sag Harbor Bungalow Sells

Back in March, when this bungalow was listed for sale, we noted that "Somewhere, the original owners of this 1920s bungalow are laughing themselves sick over the current asking price." Said asking price was $1.585 million for 900 square feet of space, along with a petite 0.19-acre plot. But, as we went on, "We reckon the property is worth the money asked for it, or something close." And it turns out we were right, because the property is now in contract without any price cuts.

We noted that the house, repped Susan Sprott at Sotheby's, needed a complete interior redo, including the rip in the space-time continuum next to the sofa. (We crack ourselves up sometimes.)

But the rather drab pictures that went with the initial listing were updated later and they present the place in a much better light, to wit:

The kitchen, we must say, is kind of cute, as is the rest of the living area with stove.

Plus, there's a handy shed for weekend guests! See you in the morning!

So why's it worth the ask? Look at the view above. Lovely uninterrupted (well, except for the guest shed) view of the nature preserve down to the water. Plus you can easily walk to both Havens Beach directly opposite and downtown Sag Harbor Village. Congrats to the new owner.

For more, click here. 59 Hempstead Street, Sag Harbor