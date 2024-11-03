Tips to Transform a Living Room Into a Go-To Viewing Space

Homeowners can do much to make their own living room a go-to spot for the next big game or series finale. (MCC).

Watch parties are wildly popular. Whether it’s a gathering for the big game or a group of friends anxious to see the latest episode of a favorite television show, watch parties have become a fun way to enjoy special events with family and friends.

Many bars and restaurants have recognized the popularity of watch parties and looked to capitalize on the trend, particularly for sporting events.

Watch parties can make for a fun night out, but homeowners can do much to make their own living room a go-to spot for the next big game or series finale.

Expand seating space, if necessary. Of course, guests for the big game or movie night will need a place to sit. Homeowners who love to host can determine their ideal gathering size and then work to ensure their entertaining space has enough seats to accommodate everyone. Multifunctional furniture can help if space is limited. For example, some stools that are typically used as footrests can be repurposed as seats when guests arrive and an upholstered coffee table can provide an additional space for guests to sit. Another option is to work with a contractor to add a built-in window seat or bench beneath a picture window.

Convert an existing space into an open floor plan. A 2023 survey from Rocket HomesSM found that more than half of individuals surveyed preferred open layouts to traditional layouts. Open layouts can make living spaces feel more airy and less claustrophobic, and such designs also make it easy to accommodate more guests. Homeowners can speak with a local contractor to determine ways to convert living spaces into open floor plans.

Invest in your internet. Whereas cable television used to be the go-to option when watching sports, movies and television at home, streaming platforms have now taken over, as many, including Peacock, Amazon Prime and Netflix, are now even broadcasting National Football League games. Homeowners who want to host watch parties must invest in high-speed internet and perhaps even a new router to ensure games and shows are not interrupted by the dreaded spinning wheel or issues that can arise if internet speeds are slow. If necessary, relocate the router to the living room to reduce the risk of streaming interruptions.

Reconsider your lighting scheme. If movie nights or television shows dominate your watch party schedule, some recessed lighting in the living room can reduce glare and reflections on the screen once a movie or show begins. Recessed lighting above a mounted television can illuminate the screen so everyone can see it but won’t appear in the screen and adversely affect what viewers can see.

Consider upgrading your television and sound. It goes without saying that a television is wildly important when hosting a watch party. The experts at Best Buy note that 8K resolution is the highest resolution available in the television market. Such devices provide an extraordinary viewing experience, but they also can stretch homeowners’ budgets. A 4K television won’t cost nearly as much, and these devices also provide superior image quality. When a new television is paired with a premium soundbar, viewers can settle in for a memorable game day or movie night experience.

Homeowners can embrace various strategies to make watch parties an extraordinary experience for themselves and their guests.

-Metro Creative Connection