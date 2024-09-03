Stewart Lane and his wife Bonnie Comley at the Guild Hall Academy of the Arts Dinner 2023, own the Grace Estate property that is listed for $12 million.

The Hamptons home belonging to Stewart Lane, a Broadway producer who has won six Tony Awards, has come to market this summer at $12 million.

Dancing Oaks, as it is called because it is set amid tall trees, is a French Mediterranean estate on four acres in the prestigious Grace Estate in East Hampton. Lane, who is best known for La Cage aux Folles, The Will Rogers Follies and most recently A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, purchased the property in 2002 for $2.625 million, according to records.

“The Grace Estate’s 623 preserved acres exemplifies the magnificence of 1 Terry’s Trail as a perfect example of how high-end living can be both luxurious and sustainable,” says Catherine Debackere of Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the listing.

“Buyers today are increasingly looking for homes that offer privacy, natural beauty, and a sense of responsibility toward the environment. 1 Terry’s Trail meets these demands and sets a new standard for what luxury living can look like,” she explains.

A winding driveway leads to the stucco residence, built in 2000. The stately double-door stately entrance reveals approximately 8,500 square feet of living space. The double-height foyer leads into a formal living room with a fireplace and leads into a media/family room and screened garden porch. Glass doors open onto a slate terrace overlooking the pool and spa.

The heated gunite pool was designed to blend into the natural environment and could be mistaken for a pond complete with a pair of spouting cranes fountain features and a double stone waterfall, the listing notes.

A family room and a cozy den also offer a fireplace. Hardwood floors can be found throughout.

A dining room flows into the breakfast area and a spacious chef’s kitchen with a large center island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, such as two dishwashers. Other amenities include a wine cooler, double sinks, tap fed hot water dispenser and a separate pantry with an additional refrigerator, washer and dryer, pan and small appliance storage shelving.

There are eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms in the home. There is a wing on the first floor dedicated just to the primary suite with a sitting room that features a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet and a terrace. Its spa-like bathroom features a large jacuzzi tub, a double shower stall with six shower heads and spray features in a glass enclosure.

A curved staircase leads to the second floor where there are four en suite bedrooms, marble bathrooms and an oversized family room with a fireplace overlooking the double-height foyer. An additional wing offers a three-bedroom suite set up for guests.

The fully finished lower level features a family sitting area, an area for a screening room, a gym, a wine cellar and a massive owner storage closet (if you happen to want to rent out the house). There is also a three-car garage.

Two twin guest cottages can be found near the pool, each with a refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and an outdoor shower.

The grounds also contain a Hartru tennis court.

A wall of twelve-foot rhododendrons, mature forsythias, lilacs, Rose of Sharon, butterfly bushes, crepe myrtle, and a berm of hydrangeas blend into the natural habitat.

“The plants and shrubs added to the landscape were designed to have a view of constantly blooming flowers from spring through fall. Three plus of the four acres of the land is covered in indigenous plants and trees providing constant and consistent food and protection for the area’s many species of birds and wildlife,” the listing says.

The Grace Estate offers 623 acres of protected beachfront, upland forest, tidal and freshwater wetlands in East Hampton. “The pristine coastal wilderness helps to safeguard Northwest Harbor. In 1985, East Hampton Town embarked on one of the most successful land preservation acts in the northeast,” according to the description.

It even offers some history on development stopped in its tracks as a proposed condo development was rejected by the town.

“After years of debate, it was agreed that only 100 acres be allowed for only 30 building parcels and the remaining 500 acres remain as a protected nature preserve,” it says. “The Grace Estate historical and ecological importance is a success story as to how acres of land can be planned and protected for future generations.”

