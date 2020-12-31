Top 10 Biggest Real Estate Stories of the Year: Bay Street’s New Home, Plus Real Estate Legal Advice

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

What a year 2020 has been. The novel coronavirus caused many to flee New York City for the space the the East End has to offer. Rentals and sales soared as people waited out the pandemic here. As we reflect on this trying time and look forward to 2021, let’s take a look at the real estate-related stories that made headlines in 2020. Some may surprise you.

Back in early October, we heard rumblings that the building that houses 7-Eleven and other stores in Sag Harbor Village was in contract. A source confirmed to Behind The Hedges that Bay Street Theater had plans for a new complex there. This prime piece of real estate, adjacent to the John Steinbeck Memorial Park, hit the market in July for $13.9 million, listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman. The deal closed later that month.

In September, the world met five Nest Seekers International brokers starring in Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House. is a Nest Seekers lead who has been in the industry for more than 10 years. Giugliano has his hand in all the super luxe properties featured on the show and acts as a mentor to the team. Later, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner sat down with Giugliano for his podcast. Take a listen.

Andrew M. Lieb, the managing attorney of Lieb at Law P.C., outlined five real estate laws that buyers and sellers needed to know at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, just as the shutdown began.

After 40 years in the restaurant business in Westhampton Beach, Starr Boggs is ready to hang up his chef’s hat. His eponymous restaurant—both the business and the building—is for sale for $3.75 million. In December, Boggs spoke to Behind The Hedges about how he got his start and what his hopes for the future are.

The building that houses Salivar’s, one of Montauk’s most established eateries—once a dockside hangout for fishermen turned trendy restaurant—splashed onto the market in early December, listing at $9 million. The commercial waterfront property houses a prized possession—the head of the great white shark Captain Frank Mundus caught that inspired the character Quint in the movie Jaws.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook.” The statement from Alan Schnurman of Saunders & Associates may, in mid-March, may have seem surprising in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. “People are fearful. They are fleeing the city seeking safety for their families. The Hamptons has always been and will always be a safe and secure environment.”

Maria Baum was trading derivatives and proprietary capital for a large bank when she and husband Larry decided to walk away from the intensity of Wall Street for Sag Harbor and “go enjoy life,” she told Behind The Hedges in July.

If the walls of the Canoe Place Inn could talk, which bygone era would they recall the tales? One can’t help but wonder about the decades spent dancing at the Hampton Bays landmark, just west of the Shinnecock Canal on Old Montauk Highway. It is, after all, the oldest inn in America.

In June, Andrew Lieb looked at some of the issues facing renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic — a time when some tenants refused to leave, causing a major problems for buyers, sellers, and legitimate tenants alike.

Pre-COVID, Behind The Hedges sat down with Wednesday Martin, know for her hilarious, wise and revelatory Primates of Park Avenue, an examination of the parenting practices of the extreme elite in the wilderness that is the Upper East Side of Manhattan. In her 2018 book, Untrue: Why Nearly Everything We Believe About Women, Lust and Adultery Is Wrong and How the New Science Can Set Us Free, Martin uses anthropology and sociology–and some keen Hamptons observations and research–to deconstruct every cliché we have been taught about female sexuality. Check out what she has to say.

