Turn-key Waterfront Home in Mattituck Features Panoramic Views, Deep Water Dock for $1.395 Million

A waterfront home with a dock in a bayside community in Mattituck is asking $1.395 million. The home at 3265 Park Avenue, listed with Alexis Meadows at NOFO Real Estate, boasts a large, wraparound deck, has stunning views of the Peconic Bay.

The turn-key home sits on a half-acre lot that affords plenty of privacy, bordering a preserve on its northside. While there are two bedrooms and two baths, this house is all about entertaining and relaxation — your choice. The panoramic water views and outdoor space make it a perfect place for gathering with friends (post pandemic of course) or finding a respite, all while taking in nature.

The home is also perfect for a boater as the waters live up to their name in Deep Hole Creek. Boaters in the area tend to anchor and enjoy the sandbar at Robins Island. “Calm waters in the creek provide tranquil opportunity for an early sunrise SUP, kayaking, or basking in the sun,” says Meadows of the listing.

Renovations were recently completed on the home, originally built in 1976, providing a new roof, plumbing, lighting, furnace, and on-demand hot water heating system. All new hardwood floors were also installed throughout.

New bathrooms feature Carrara marble and subway tile. There is also a new bonus room that offers a home office space.

The heart of the home features an open floor plan where the brand new kitchen is a highlight. With vaulted ceilings, the space has plenty of natural light. A cherry wood butcher block center island matches the hood vent above the stove. There is also a lovely farmhouse sink. High-end European appliances, such a Kucht dishwasher and a Haier stove, make this kitchen extra special.

The cathedral ceilings continues in the rest of the great room where there are wood beams and exposed wood paneling. Walls of windows and sky lights allows the natural light to flood in. Sliding glass doors lead out onto the deck, just steps from the deep water dock.

Outside, there is an all wood shed/horse stall frame that could be used as a yoga studio or artist’s studio. There is room for a pool.

See it for yourself. There is an open house planned for Saturday, March 6, from noon to 2 p.m.