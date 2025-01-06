House of the Day

Turnkey Home in Water Mill for Just Under $3.1M

Water Mill, Lower Seven Ponds Road
The home at 56 Lower Seven Ponds Road in Water Mill is listed at $3,095,000.
A turnkey home in Water Mill is on the market for $3,095,000. Craig Beem of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

Set at 56 Lower Seven Ponds Road, at the end of a 400-foot winding driveway, is the one-level contemporary on 1.6 private acres, conveniently located close to Southampton Village and Water Mill.

The 2,630-square-foot home, originally built in 1989, has been completely remodeled, offering four bedrooms and three bathrooms, but it comes with approved plans for six bedrooms.

The home begins with a large entryway that spills into the open-concept living room, kitchen and dining area.  The living room, which faces the backyard pool, features a fireplace under a 10-foot vaulted ceiling.

Water Mill
The living room sits under a vaulted ceiling.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, such as a wine fridge, and a peninsula and a casual sitting area, all overlooking the formal dining area. where windows provide a view of the spacious deck. A formal dining room is nearby. Just beyond the kitchen is a wet bar with a Smeg fridge and freezer, and access to the sunroom and a guest bedroom, as well as a hallway bathroom.

Down the all from the foyer, there are two sunlit bedroom with views of the front yard and a hallway bathroom, which also boasts access from the pol area, near an outdoor shower.

The primary suite features a luxurious marble bathroom with two vanities, a freestanding soaking tub and a shower. The bedroom looks out onto the backyard.

Water Mill
The luxurious marble bathroom in the primary suite.Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Outside, the home enjoys multi-level decking and a heated pool surrounded by a new stone patio with lounging areas and dining spaces.

Access to the attached one-car garage can be found in the basement, where there is also a laundry area, closet and storage.

The property also has an irrigation system for the well-landscaped property.

There is also room for a pickleball court, we’re told.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 56 Lower Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill |Broker: Craig Beem, Brown Harris Stevens| GMAP

An aerial view of the homeCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The kitchenCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The dining roomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The wet bar area off of the sunroom and kitchenCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The shared bathroom with access from the pool areaCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The poolCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

