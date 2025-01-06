Turnkey Home in Water Mill for Just Under $3.1M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A turnkey home in Water Mill is on the market for $3,095,000. Craig Beem of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

Set at 56 Lower Seven Ponds Road, at the end of a 400-foot winding driveway, is the one-level contemporary on 1.6 private acres, conveniently located close to Southampton Village and Water Mill.

The 2,630-square-foot home, originally built in 1989, has been completely remodeled, offering four bedrooms and three bathrooms, but it comes with approved plans for six bedrooms.

The home begins with a large entryway that spills into the open-concept living room, kitchen and dining area. The living room, which faces the backyard pool, features a fireplace under a 10-foot vaulted ceiling.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, such as a wine fridge, and a peninsula and a casual sitting area, all overlooking the formal dining area. where windows provide a view of the spacious deck. A formal dining room is nearby. Just beyond the kitchen is a wet bar with a Smeg fridge and freezer, and access to the sunroom and a guest bedroom, as well as a hallway bathroom.

Down the all from the foyer, there are two sunlit bedroom with views of the front yard and a hallway bathroom, which also boasts access from the pol area, near an outdoor shower.

The primary suite features a luxurious marble bathroom with two vanities, a freestanding soaking tub and a shower. The bedroom looks out onto the backyard.

Outside, the home enjoys multi-level decking and a heated pool surrounded by a new stone patio with lounging areas and dining spaces.

Access to the attached one-car garage can be found in the basement, where there is also a laundry area, closet and storage.

The property also has an irrigation system for the well-landscaped property.

There is also room for a pickleball court, we’re told.