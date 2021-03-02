Two Ways to Potentially Create an Equestrian Compound in East Hampton

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Here’s an opportunity to own one of the most impressive equestrian properties on the East End. A 15,000-square-foot residence at 172 Cedar Street in East Hampton, plus an adjacent parcel is being offered at $12.5 million, or purchase a total of 10 single and separate parcels, spanning 21-plus acres, for $22.75 million.

“The setting offers an unparalleled sense of space for the Hamptons, with majestic vistas, big sky views, rolling fields, a graceful driveway approach, stone courtyards, expansive patios, and beautiful gardens, designed by renowned landscape architect Craig James Socia,” says Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, who brought the properties to the market last week.

The main property with the nine-bedroom house sits on eight acres and includes many other structures, including already built horse stables, riding rings and grass paddocks, making it the perfect spot for any serious rider — or someone who wants to be.

The house itself is beautifully appointed with double-height ceilings and Australian Cypress hardwood floors throughout and French doors that swing to outdoor sitting areas to lookout onto the sprawling property.

The large, white, country kitchen is any chef’s dream with an oversized marble center island with counter seating, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliance, opalescent tiling and custom cabinetry with floor to ceiling storage space. The kitchen has a breakfast area and is open to a living room. A formal dining room has space for a large table as one might imagine.

On the main level there is a grand foyer and a music room. Nine fireplaces are located throughout the home, including in a couple of the bedrooms.

On the lower level there is a spa, sauna, steam room, massage room, gym and theater.

In addition, the property features a chlorine-free gunite pool, a fully-equipped pool house, and tennis court.

Elsewhere on the property is a caretaker’s gatehouse, attached and detached garages, and an equipment barn.

It will be interesting to see who scoops this up and what they decide to do with 21 acres so close to East Hampton Village. The property has been listed before, for as high as $55 million in 2015, according to The New York Times.

For us, we can hear the sound of hooves clopping on the property once again. Of course, we’re sure there is a myriad of other possibilities for this compound, as well.

[Listing: 172 Cedar Street, East Hampton | Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.