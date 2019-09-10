Updates: Gin Lane Oceanfront Cut $10 Million

This truly lovely Gin Lane estate, repped by Harald Grant and Bruce Grant at Sotheby's, has had a hefty price cut in just 31 days on the market. Formerly asking $59 million, the property is now $49 million. Built in 2000, this house was designed to complement the residence next door, the famous 1880 Shingle Style edifice Bonnie Dune, originally known as Eden Cottage. This house has none of the disadvantages of a truly old building, fortunately.

There are 1.9 acres of land, oceanfront on Gin Lane with 130 feet of bulkheaded beach, with very pretty gardens, an ocean-facing pool and a sunken tennis court. The house itself is a massive 11,000 square feet, with 9 bedrooms, 7 baths, and two half-baths, and there's a separate wing for staff. The finished lower level includes a billiards and bar room; a gym with steam, sauna and massage rooml and a home theater. Fabulous.

For more, click here. 366 Gin Lane, Southampton