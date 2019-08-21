Updates: Mel Brooks, Murray Place, and More in Contract

Things are starting to look up in Hamptons real estate. This week, the oceanfront house formerly belonging to Mel Brooks and the late Anne Bancroft, a property in Murray Place with oceanfront access, and a $10 million barn-style Bridgehampton house are all in contract.

This modest oceanfront property, on Flying Point Road in Water Mill, belonged to comedy legend Mel Brooks and actress Anne Bancroft. Brooks and Bancroft bought the house in 2000, for just $3 million, but Brooks sold it for $5.3 million in 2010, five years after his wife of 40 years passed away. Asking $11.5 million, the property, repped by Mary Ann Cinelli at Brown Harris Stevens, is now in contract. There's just over an acre of land along with the cozy 2000 square foot house. Congrats to all.

A similar property--modest house, great location--in Southampton's Murray Compound is also in contract. There is an acre of land, with nice rolling lawns, just 500 feet from the priceless private beach entrance. The house is 1600 square feet. Last asking price for the listing, represented by Tim Davis and Thomas P. Davis at Corcoran, is $6.95 million.

Finally, an attractive Bridgehampton barn-style build by Debra Simon Designs is in contract. Last ask was just under $10 million for the property, which comprises 1.5 acres of land, a two-story poolhouse, dining pergola, and a 12,000-square-foot, 7-bedroom house. The property was repped by Matt Breitenbach at Compass. Congrats to everyone involved.