Updates: Oceanfront Cut, Atterbury Sold, Montauk Shores Contract

Time to check in with the news in Hamptons real estate! First up, an oceanfront property in Bridgehampton has had a price cut, down from $34 million to $32 million.

67 Surfside Drive boasts a generous 2.2 acres of land and makes the best of it with a waterside gunite pool with spa, two grills, gas pizza oven and fridge. There's also two outdoor shows and two garages.

Inside, everything is light and breezy, designed to capture the views. There is 8,200 square feet of space with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. The property is listed by Beate Moore at Sotheby's.

67 Surfside Drive, Bridgehampton

Next up is an old favorite, the historic estate at 199 Coopers Neck Lane in Southampton, which has sold and closed. It was designed by Grosvenor Atterbury in 1910.

Even better, though, is the location, just three doors from the ocean. It's incredibly spacious, with a whopping 14,000 square feet, 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The property was listed by Tim Davis and Thomas P. Davis at Corcoran ; last asking price was $12.95 million and it closed for $11.6 million. We'll be interested to see what lies next for this gracious slice of old Southampton society. Congrats to all involved.

199 Coopers Neck Lane, Southampton

Finally, one of the nicest Montauk Shores condos we've seen in a while has clicked into contract at a last ask $1.495 million. Usually at that price level, units are oceanfront, which this is not, but we're sure the superior looks of this unit carried the day. This unit is on the eastern perimeter of the park, for more privacy. It's sided with cedar, and sports white oak floors, walnut kitchen cabinets and ipe decking. As with all the units, it's small at 825 square feet, but there are two bedrooms and two baths, along with a cozy fireplace, and it's all stylish and attractive. Congrats to listing agent Greg Burns at Compass and the buyers.