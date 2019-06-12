Updates: Sandcastle Cut $10 Million; Springs General Store for Sale Again

What is there to say about Sandcastle that hasn't been said before many times? It's a huge house, loaded with every feature anyone could possibly want (we're all about the spa room), which includes 11.5 acres of land.

17,000 square feet, with 11 bedrooms, 12 full baths and 5 half baths for the house; a two-lane bowling alley, basketball half-court, even a baseball field. Pool, of course. The pool house is 2,400 square feet in itself. Asking price had been a shade under $50 million; last week, the ask was cut $10 million down to $39.995 million. Terry Cohen at Saunders is listing the property along with Christopher Covert.

For more, click here. 612 Halsey Lane, Bridgehampton

Another interesting property is the building that houses the Springs General Store. There was a bit of a fuss back in 2014 when the building was put up for sale last time; Kristi Hood, who owns the store, leases the space. Luckily the buyer last time, who paid a bit over $2 million, was happy to keep the store in operation. Considering this shop is an important, historical part of Springs, going back to 1844 when it was the first post office. Later as the general store it became a beloved local hub for the community, and of course, famously Jackson Pollock sometimes paid his grocery bill with a painting.

Asking price for the property, listed by Tina B. Plesset, Phelan Wolf and Kammy Wolf at Sotheby's, is $2.9 million. That includes the building, which also incorporates a two-bedroom apartment, and 1.3 acres of land.

We wonder: would it be possible for East Hampton to buy the building using CPF funds and lease the property to Ms. Hood? Surely this community icon is worthy of preservation.

For more, click here. 29 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton