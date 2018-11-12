Views, a Sandy Beach and Sweet Privacy on Shelter Island

This is a very interesting property on Shelter Island's southern tip. Oak Tree Lane runs along West Neck Point, and this is basically the last house on the point, so your neighbors will mostly be fish. The property comprises two plots, a separate, empty 0.37 lot across the road from the main parcel, which has an 150-foot deep water dock with electric and water hookup, and the main bit, which is 2 acres, all trimmed with white sandy beaches.

The main plot contains the house, a pool and cabana, and a small barn. Unfortunately the house, which was originally built in 1947 and added on to in 1981, is probably a teardown. We adore the 1947 bits, with their knotty pine paneling,

but the 1981 parts just look ungainly and awful.

We wonder if it would be possible to remove the 1981 parts and expand and renovate the 1947 parts. Most likely, though, the buyer, not appreciating knotty pine, will just want to bulldoze and rebuild.

Asking price for the property, repped by Penelope Moore at Saunders, is $6.5 million. How reasonable that is, we haven't the foggiest, because this place is sui generis. But we'll be interested to see what happens.

3-4 Oak Tree Lane, Shelter Island