A traditional in Amagansett home comes with plenty of bells and whistles, including a putting green with a sand trap, a pool and a wisteria-covered pool house.

Located at 8 Arbor Path, this 4,500-square-foot residence is asking $4.25 million. Timothy O’Connor and Jeffrey C. Carter of Brown Harris Stevens has this new listing.

“Original owners have diligently maintained the property which represents a unique opportunity for a truly exceptional Amagansett residence,” O’Connor’s listing says.

Situated on 1.66 acres on a cul-de-sac off of Old Stone Highway, the house also enjoys being amidst 15 acres of reserve.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1999, offers 5,700 square feet of living space across three levels. A front porch leads into the well-sized foyer. The large living room is centered around a stone fireplace. Several windows allow natural light to pour into the space and doors swing into a screened porch. The nearby dining room also allows access to the porch and a deck, where there is a large dining area and a built-in grill.

The kitchen would please any chef with a large center island and plenty of counter space to prepare meals. There is also a dining space by the windows looking out toward the pool.

A family room with exposed wood beams and half-bath can be found toward the from to the home. A laundry room also has access to the large two-car garage.

Meanwhile, the primary bedroom suite offers a corner fireplace, a private deck overlooking the backyard, a separate office and two walk-in closets. The luxurious bathroom features standalone tub, a walk-in shower and a dual vanity.

Upstairs, there are fur additional en suite bedrooms, two of which have access to a balcony overlooking the grounds. Three of the bedrooms have walk-in closets.

Down on the finished lower level, there is a large recreational space, as well as an office work-station. A separate exercise room currently holds a fully loaded gym. There is also a full bathroom and plenty of storage space.

“The grounds are spectacular,” the listing says, noting the extensive professional landscaping, stacked stone walls and a fieldstone terrace surrounding the 20-by-4o-foot unite heated pool.

The wisteria-covered pool house with a covered patio includes a bathroom.

The nearby putting green and sand trap is perfect for warming up before hitting the links. The Amagansett Golf Club and the East Hampton Golf Club are a short drive away.

An open house will be held there on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, and Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Listing: 8 Arbor Path, Amagansett | Broker: Tim O'Connor, Brown Harris Stevens

