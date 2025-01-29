House of the Day

Warm Up on the Putting Green at This Amagansett House, Close to Local Links

Amagansett. putting green
The house at 8 Arbor Path in Amaganset, which includes a putting green and sand trap, is asking $4,295,000.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

A traditional in Amagansett home comes with plenty of bells and whistles, including a putting green with a sand trap, a pool and a wisteria-covered pool house.

Located at 8 Arbor Path, this 4,500-square-foot residence is asking $4.25 million. Timothy O’Connor and Jeffrey C. Carter of Brown Harris Stevens has this new listing.

“Original owners have diligently maintained the property which represents a unique opportunity for a truly exceptional Amagansett residence,” O’Connor’s listing says.

Situated on 1.66 acres on a cul-de-sac off of Old Stone Highway, the house also enjoys being amidst 15 acres of reserve.

Amagansett, putting green
The back of the homeCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1999, offers 5,700 square feet of living space across three levels. A front porch leads into the well-sized foyer. The large living room is centered around a stone fireplace. Several windows allow natural light to pour into the space and doors swing into a screened porch. The nearby dining room also allows access to the porch and a deck, where there is a large dining area and a built-in grill.

The kitchen would please any chef with a large center island and plenty of counter space to prepare meals. There is also a dining space by the windows looking out toward the pool.

A family room with exposed wood beams and half-bath can be found toward the from to the home. A laundry room also has access to the large two-car garage.

Meanwhile, the primary bedroom suite offers a corner fireplace, a private deck overlooking the backyard, a separate office and two walk-in closets. The luxurious bathroom features standalone tub, a walk-in shower and a dual vanity.

The screened-in porchCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

Upstairs, there are fur additional en suite bedrooms, two of which have access to a balcony overlooking the grounds. Three of the bedrooms have walk-in closets.

Down on the finished lower level, there is a large recreational space, as well as an office work-station. A separate exercise room currently holds a fully loaded gym. There is also a full bathroom and plenty of storage space.

“The grounds are spectacular,” the listing says, noting the extensive professional landscaping, stacked stone walls and a fieldstone terrace surrounding the 20-by-4o-foot unite heated pool.

The wisteria-covered pool house with a covered patio includes a bathroom.

The wisteria-covered pool houseCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

The nearby putting green and sand trap is perfect for warming up before hitting the links. The Amagansett Golf Club and the East Hampton Golf Club are a short drive away.

An open house will be held there on Wednesday, Jan. 29,  from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.,  Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, and Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 8 Arbor Path, Amagansett | Broker: Tim O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The living roomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The stairs leading to the second floorCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The kitchenCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The dining area in the kitchenCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The dining roomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The family roomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The primary bedroomCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
One of the upstairs bedroomsCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The recreational space on the lower levelCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
The gymCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Stacked stone walls can be found in the backyardCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens
Another view of the poolCourtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

