Three Properties for Watching July 4 Fireworks Without Leaving Home

In honor of Independence Day, we chose several homes where you can watch fireworks without leaving the comfort of your own hearth (or fire pit). True, you have less than a week to close on these, but there's always next year!

In Southampton: 31th Annual American Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci​ takes place​ on Saturday, June 30

Watch the big show from your living room in this modern house on Meadow Lane. Of course, it'll cost you: the property, repped by Erica Grossman and J. Roger Erickson at Elliman, is asking $27 million. For that, you get the bragworthy 5,300 square foot, six bedroom house, with huge windows to take in the view of the Atlantic and the bay. There are two levels of terraces and numerous entertaining areas in the house, and all this is set on 4.5 acres of property with 220 feet of oceanfront.

For more, click here. 1580 Meadow Lane, Southampton

In Sag Harbor, Sag Harbor Yacht Club Fireworks Celebration to be held Saturday, June 30

This truly adorable cottage is right across from Havens Beach, on Bay Street. The house isn't huge at 1800 square feet, with three bedrooms and two baths, but everything is charming and updated, including a white marble kitchen. Outside, there's 0.17 of an acre of land, with pretty gardens, a patio, and a really charming guest studio. Asking price for the property, listed by Mohsen Zakour at Elliman, is $2.4 million. And of course, besides being able easily to walk to Havens Beach, you can walk anywhere in the village fairly easily.

For more, click here. 146 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

Stars Over Montauk, Fireworks by Grucci, will be held Wednesday, July 4

The Montauk fireworks are held by Umbrella Beach, of which this house has a perfect view. This 1937 beach cottage boasts an impressive 1.7 acres of land. Asking $3.5 million, the property is close to the town and ocean. The 1700 square foot, three bedroom, two bath beach cottage (listed by Mary Lappin Marmorowski at Elliman) has been recently renovated and there's also a 1200 square foot detached garage. On July 4, watch the fireworks while floating in your pool or spa, why not?

For more, click here. 5 Twin Pond Lane, Montauk