Located in Water Mill’s estate section, an elegant Georgian carriage house stands out on the East End. The property at 191 Rose Hill Road, which includes a dock on Hayground Cove, is listed for $6.595 million with Eve Combemale and Ritchey Howe of Sotheby’s International Realty.

“This is truly a gem set around many $20-plus million-dollar homes and offers the buyer a dock for an easy boat trip or kayak down to the cut,” says Ritchey Howe. “The beautiful, updated home has a lot of character as it was originally built in the 1920 but it has been thoughtfully updated over the years. The gorgeous mature trees surrounding the property give 191 Rose Hill privacy, but also make it unique to the many of the new construction houses built on the road.”

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home is also being sold fully furnished so a buyer can move right in, says Combemale.

A sunny open kitchen features vaulted ceilings, a wall of French doors and high-end appliances. Nearby there is a circular dining room, and a large living room with French doors leading out to a covered pati and a den with more French doors leading to pool. An ensuite bedroom can also be found on this floor.

The primary bedroom suite on the second floor boasts three exposures and French doors open onto a porch. Three additional guest rooms are also found on the second floor.

The estate-like grounds offer a heated pool, patios and a private walkway to the dock.

This home can truly be enjoyed by summer 2022, especially since it is offered furnished.

[Listing: 191 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill |Brokers: Eve Combemale and Ritchey Howe, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips.