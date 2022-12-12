South-of-the-highway Water Mill Home Is Just Steps to Mecox Bay

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A south-of-the-highway home offers modern living just steps away from Mecox Bay. Listed with Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens, the house at 294 Rose Hill Road is asking $7.995 million.

The 4,520-square-foot house, built in 2000, offers access to Mecox Bay just across the street on Cove Avenue.

Inside the home consists of a spacious eat-in kitchen with walls of glass overlooking the lush backyard, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room and a media room. The kitchen, dining room and living room have sliding glass doors that provide access to a large outdoor patio and a heated gunite pool.

There are five bedrooms and four-and-a-half-bathrooms, including an en suite bedroom on the first floor.

An oversized primary suite can be found on the second floor, in its own wing. It boasts a walk-in closet and an office.

Two additional en suite bedrooms can be found in the opposite wing of the second floor connected by a large shared balcony.

Located in the sought-after Rose Hill Road neighborhood, the 0.93-acre property is also a short drive to ocean beaches and shops and restaurants in Water Mill, as well as Bridgehampton.

An open house will be held on Saturday, December 17, from noon to 2 p.m.

[Listing: 294 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill| Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP