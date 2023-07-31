Water Mill Home Perched Atop Private Hilltop Asks $3.8M

This traditional Water Mill home is the epitome of modern luxury in a stellar location.

Those looking for refined living and luxury in the Hamptons should consider 28 Deer Ridge Trail, a home located atop a private hilltop oasis in Water Mill. It is listed for $3.8 million by James K. Peyton and John Frangeskos at Corcoran.

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is approximately 4,600 square feet on 1.2 acres of carefully manicured land. The shingled home features a pool and tennis court for days spent having fun and being active outdoors.

The open-style living room features imported wood beams and a grand fireplace, giving the home a beachy feel that is warm and inviting for entertaining or just relaxing. The custom kitchen features all Viking appliances and is all-white with marble countertops for a sleek finish. A formal dining room has large windows and doors on either end, overlooking the views of the surrounding greenery.

The four main-level bedrooms are expansive and comfortable. On the home’s second level, the primary suite features a sleek bathroom, a welcoming balcony with great views of the water, and plenty of windows to let abundant natural light in.

Residents need not worry about staying productive while living in this abode. The private office on the second floor is the perfect spot to get work done while still enjoying views of the nature and water. The lower level includes a recreation area and gym with all-new tile flooring. The secluded outdoor tennis court is surrounded by willowing trees and greenery and is right next to the sparkling, heated pool.

The location of the home is quite an asset. The property is just minutes from the lively Southampton Main Street, filled with delicious restaurants and fun shops, and the famous ocean beaches. Yet, its secluded hilltop setting provides residents with the perfect sense of privacy.

[Listing: 28 Deer Ridge Trail, Water Mill | Agent: James K. Peyton, Corcoran; John Frangeskos, Corcoran] GMAP

