Water Views and Wonderful Entertaining in Westhampton Beach

A Westhampton Beach property located on a creek just off Moriches Bay offers the best of both worlds—estate-like living on the water with a deep-water dock and open bay vistas. The home at 28 Halsey Avenue is on the market for $9.149 million with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman.

The 10,500-square-foot abode—a manor house of sorts—sits behind a gated entrance on a two-acre property with not only water views but several impressive views of the Westhampton Country Club fairways. “Custom built and sparing no expense, the classic shingle-style home is a study in understated elegance and luxe creature comforts,” Morabito says.

Thoughtfully laid out and designed by the current owners, the house was designed with entertaining in mind. A chef-grade kitchen, all in white, is billed as a suite with its informal living room, formal dining and screened-in, informal dining space with fire pit and deck access. The kitchen features a Viking stove, a double oven, Bosch dishwasher and Corian countertops with two islands, one of which has counter seating. The lower level has a wet bar/pub room.

A rich blue—said to be the owners’ favorite version of a Hamptons blue—is used in various ways throughout the home, from the double front door to the walls in the kitchen and informal living room. Wainscotting appears elsewhere in the living spaces, lending a Hamptons feel.

The seven-bedroom house has seven full baths and two half baths. The well-equipped primary suite features a fireplace, pair of sitting rooms, double closets and baths. Multiple balconies and decks face Moriches Bay. Staircases from the upper levels offer direct access to the backyard and pool. There is also a three-bay garage attached to the home, and a playroom and gym on the lower level.

There is 350 feet of bulkhead frontage and reinforced pilings, along with the deep-water dock and boat slip. A gunite pool faces the water; it even has a separate extended lap lane and a spa.

A sunken Har-Tru tennis court is situated on the other side of the property, with landscaping by noted landscape architect Edmund Hollander.