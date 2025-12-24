Waterside East Hampton Residence: Home for the Holidays?

The home at 35 Springwood Way in East Hampton offers 140 feet of frontage on Three Mile Harbor.

A newly completed, turnkey home on Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton is now available — a potential gift for anyone in the market this holiday season.

According to listing agent Hara Kang of the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman, this is the only newly built waterfront home currently for sale in East Hampton that he can think of — and it’s fully finished and ready to go, which is even harder to find.

“Brand-new waterfront homes in East Hampton are incredibly scarce right now — and to my knowledge, this is the only newly built, fully finished waterfront property currently available,” says Kang, who shares the listing with teammember Justin Agnello. “Buyers usually have to wait years for something like this, so having a turnkey option with this level of design, scale, and water frontage is a rare opportunity.”

The asking price for 35 Springwood Way, which boasts wide open view harbor views, is $11,500,000.

With nearly 7,500 square feet of space, the modern residence sits on almost one acre with approximately 140 feet of frontage on Three Mile Harbor.

A dramatic double-height foyer gives way to an open-concept, sun-filled living and dining spaces thanks to walls of glass that frame the sweeping water views. A sleek imported German kitchen offers extensive integrated storage and custom inserts, complemented by modern finishes. There is also a large center island, high-end appliances, such as a double oven, and two large wine fridges. A dining area sits between the kitchen and living space.

Engineered wide-plank flooring, European-style closets and designer lighting, all creating a contemporary aesthetic, can be found throughout the home. The home has been furnished with new, high-end pieces curated by a professional designer. There is also integrated Sonos sound.

The home features multiple bedroom suites (there are eight bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths in total), including a serene primary suite with a spa-like bath. The primary bedroom also features a gas fireplace, a large custom walk-in closet, and an expansive waterside terrace.

Laundry rooms are located on both the first and second floors.

Down on the finished lower level, there is a gym and a wine room, along with two guest accommodations. An added bonus: ample storage-including a dedicated outdoor-furniture entrance.

Beyond the sprawling decks and patios with integrated Sonos sound, the professionally landscaped grounds include a waterside pool and spa, as well as a generous lawn, perfect setting for water-view entertaining.

There is also a heated two-car garage.

Just minutes from East Hampton Village and ocean beaches, this residence embodies the ideal balance of modern luxury and coastal serenity-a turnkey waterfront retreat in one of the Hamptons’ most sought-after settings.

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips.