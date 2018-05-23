Westhampton Beach's Beach Bakery Grand Cafe is for Sale

As traffic and prices east of the canal get more insane, real estate west of the canal gets more and more popular. Westhampton Beach is enjoying something of a renaissance lately. And in town, the Beach Bakery Grand Cafe is a very popular meeting spot right in the center of Main Street. It's now available for sale for the first time in 30 years. Represented by Hal Zwick and Patrick. M. Galway at Town & Country, the business is available turnkey for $5.75 million. All buildings and equipment are baked right in!

The building is 7700 square feet, set on 0.3 of an acre. The full-service restaurant was renovated and expanded at a cost of $3 million five years ago, with top of the market equipment added, seating expanded, and front and back patios updated. There's an elevator that connects the first and second floors, with staff apartments on the second floor.

Owner Simon Jorna, who has grown the business over the past three decades, plans to retire. He hopes "the new owners will continue to operate [the] business as a bakery, or at least a restaurant."

For more, click here. 112 Main Street, Westhampton Beach