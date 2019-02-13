Westhampton Beach's Grassmere Inn Is for Sale

The well regarded Grassmere Inn B&B in Westhampton Beach has come on the market. Asking price for the 14-guestroom inn is $2.55 million, which is set on 1.03 of an acre of land. This place seems ripe for gentrification/hipsterification. There's plenty of space in the 1885 Italianate mansion; in addition to the guestrooms, there's a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and an owner's apartment with a separate living room, bedroom, and bathroom. There's also a 2,100-square-foot "sports loft" (nope, us neither) which offers three bedrooms, two living rooms, and six bathrooms. (The owners also run a successful tennis camp.)

There's no pool, but there's clearly space for one out back.

However, this looks to be mostly parking: we wonder if the place could be relandscaped to involve parking in front, which would allow for a pool in back. Or, and we're definitely not sure about this, perhaps the "sports loft," which looks to be built onto the back, could be knocked down for pool space.

The property, repped by Adriana Jurcev at Douglas Elliman, is well-sited; it's within easy walking distance of Main Street, with restaurants, the WHBPAC, and so on.

What do you think? Looking for a project?

7 Beach Lane, Westhampton Beach