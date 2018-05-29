Whaling Captain's Lovely Historic Home Sells Fairly Quickly

This historic whaling captain's home has undergone quite a transformation. It first hit the market back in 2013, when it was in need of restoration but had many cool original details retained. It was the home of Shamgar Huntington Slate (say that three times fast), captain of the whaleship Neptune in 1841 and owner of this residence. ("Shamgar": a name you don't hear much these days.)

In 2013 the place was almost original condition, with original millwork, random-width pumpkin pine flooring, two parlors, three original staircases, three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Total square footage was 2555 and the land is 0.34 of an acre. An enterprising person purchased the property for $1.7 million not too long after the property hit the market.

Last autumn, the house hit the market again. The house is now 4500 square feet--it was added on to in the rear and the lower level was finished. There are five bedrooms, including a large master, and 5.5 baths. Of course there's a new kitchen, and outside, there's a sweet new picket fence, landscaping, and a spanky new gunite pool along with a cute pool house.

Of course, none of this came cheap. The property, repped by David Cox at Corcoran, was asking $6.325 million but sold on May 23 for a very fair $5.5 million. And of course the new owner, besides enjoying all the latest amenities including smart house technology, gets bragging rights to living in a whaling captain's home. Somewhere, ol' Shamgar is smiling. (Probably Macao, where he is apparently buried.)

For more, click here. 245 Main Street, Sag Harbor