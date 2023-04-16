What to Know About Installing a Pool at Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Summer is a season of relaxation. School is not in session, vacation season is in full swing and people everywhere are getting out and soaking up the sun. It’s hard to imagine how that can get any better. But it can for people who install a pool in their backyard.

Pools definitely have a wow factor that’s hard to replicate. Homeowners considering a pool installation can take note of these factors as they try to decide if a pool is right for them.

COST

The cost to install a pool depends on a host of factors, including the type of pool and where you live. According to the online resource Angi (formerly Angie’s list), the average cost to install an above-ground pool in the United States in 2022 was $3,322, while the average inground pool installation was $55,000. That’s quite a price disparity, and homeowners should know that the average cost of each project is higher in certain regions and under certain circumstances. Potential ancillary costs, such as excavation and plumbing relocation and the addition of fencing, will add to the cost.

Homeowners can speak with a local real estate professional to determine the impact of a pool installation on resale value. If an inground pool is likely to increase property value by a substantial amount, it could be worth the extra upfront costs.

MAINTENANCE

Pools are undeniably fun, but they require maintenance. The experts at Better Homes & Gardens note that vinyl liners in pools last approximately six to 10 years, while painted concrete may require a fresh coat of paint every five years. Plaster finishes may last as long as 15 years, while cement-coated products can last a lifetime. Pools also need periodic cleaning, and chemicals to keep the pool operating safely and cleanly will require an additional, if somewhat minimal, financial investment. Homeowners investing in a new pool should be aware of the maintenance required and be willing to do that maintenance.

LOCATION

A survey of the land in a yard can reveal how smoothly a pool installation may or may not go. Though it’s possible to install a pool in just about any yard, some spaces will require greater preparation and pre-installation effort than others. Sloped backyards, for example, may require the services of a landscape architect to prepare the space, which can extend the time it takes to complete the project and add cost.

A homeowner’s best resource might be a local pool company who can visit a home, provide an estimate and point out any challenges that may arise during the install.

