What’s in Contract: Bridgehampton Modern Home with Last Ask of $13.5 Million

The new year is off to a great start in the real estate market. Among the listings that have gone into contract is 183 Jobs Lane in Bridgehampton, a stunning modern with a last known ask of $13.495 million.

The 8,000-square-foot abode at 183 Jobs Lane is located a half-mile from the ocean has seven bedrooms, six baths and three half-baths. A Kevin O’Sullivan + Architects design, White Oak Builders handled the construction using some of the finest materials, like Indiana limestone, African mahogany, Fleetwood windows with zinc detailing and clear American walnut, ebonized white oak flooring.

Walls of glass allow views of the pool and spa surrounded by a 1,700-square-foot limestone patio. A 500-square-foot cabana with limestone walls and a mahogany rain screen has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace inside.

David Lineweaver and Nancy Mizrahi, both of Saunders, were the listing agents.

Matt Brietenbach over at Compass reported his first deal of 2021, an exclusive off-market deal. “This new development located on a highly coveted farm reserve provides an incredible design and build opportunity for our clients,” his team announced on Instagram. The property was last offered at a guide price of $5.995 million, he says. We don’t know the exact location, but it sure looks beautiful.

Here are properties that now have a contract inked.

118 Northwest Path, Sagaponack

Last Ask: $3.79 million

Listing Brokers: Jack Pearson and Cee Scott Brown, Compass

This 6,000-square-foot home is located on more than three acres in Sagaponack North. The house features an oversized living room with hand-hewn beams, custom floors, a cathedral ceiling and large stone fireplace. There is a free-form heated Gunite pool and an elevated Jacuzzi spa, along with a Har-Tru tennis court outside.

27 Stacy Drive, Westhampton Beach

Last Ask: $3.39 million

Listing Broker: Palmer Gaget, Douglas Elliman

James Peyton at Corcoran announced this four-bedroom, four-bath home on Moriches Bay inked a deal. An open plan modern home, with expansive southern, western, and eastern views of water, sky and nature. Spectacular sunsets from almost every room. Chef’s gourmet kitchen, great room with fireplace, dining area, and large master bedroom suite with its own fireplace, and a junior master en suite, both with sliders to the pool deck. A third poolside guest room, and one more bath all on one easy level. The waterside pool deck, with heated Gunite pool, pool side cabana with a delicious sauna, studio and full bath. Lush natural landscaping and wooden walkway to your own private bay beach. Paddle board, kayak, wind surfers delight. A very special spot in the heart of Westhampton Beach Village. Fabulous footprint for expansion, or keep as is for your footprints in the sand.

36 Rosewood Court, Water Mill

Last Ask: $1.195 million

Listing Brokers: Jack Pearson and Cee Scott Brown, Compass

The CeeJack Team at Compass reported this 1,400-square-foot house went into contract after 21 days on the market. “After a New Year’s bidding war, our savvy buyers now have a turn-key contemporary just off Millionaires Row in Water Mill. The perfect way to kick off 2021!” The three-bedroom, two-bath is a modern home is south-of-the-highway, located off of Rosehill Road (now referred to Millionaires Row for those not in the know).

