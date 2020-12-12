What’s in Contract: ‘King of the Hill’ on Five Acres in Bridgehampton North Was Asking $5.35M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Several listing are quickly coming off the market, including a house conveniently located between Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor, last listed at $5.35 million

Corcoran’s Gary DePerisa and Danielle Wilson have announced 772 Middle Line Highway in Bridgehampton is now in contract. The 12,500-square-foot traditional house, known as “King of the Hill,” offers eight bedrooms, 10 full baths and three half baths. The north-of-the-highway property is located on 5.2 acres, overlooking a three-acre pond, and privately positioned.

A generous guest master is located on the ground floor, but the master wing upstairs is where the new buyers will surely be. The suite has everything; a sleeping chamber with fireplace sitting area, a salon/office, a luxurious bathroom, a pair of walk in closets and expansive terraces.

The finished lower level has doors that lead outside, a recreational space, a home theater, gym and two more bedrooms with baths. Above the three-car attached garage is a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment, accessed by its own staircase off the kitchen.

We’ll let you know the final sale price when it officially moves.

Here’s what else has recently gone into contract:

37 Tiffany Way, Bridgehampton

Last Ask: $4.995 million

Listing Broker: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

The 6,000-square-foot post modern house sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac and the one acre property abuts a reserve. Built in 2005 the home offers a total of six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bath. An expansive family room with nine sets of French doors leads out to the pool area. A master suite wing is located on the second floor with a luxurious master bath, two walk-in closets, fireplace, an office, and multiple sets of French doors leading out to a private wrap-around terrace.

131 Laurel Valley Drive, Water Mill

Last Ask: $3.495 million

Listing Broker: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

A new shingled 5,000-square-foot traditional home minutes from several golf courses and the Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath house sits on a private 1.30 acres grounds. There is a heated, gunite pool with spa with a modern pool house with glass walls, and two-car garage. The grounds have also been expertly landscaped.

15 Church Street (W-304), Sag Harbor

Last Ask: $3.295 million

Listing Broker: Gary DePerisa , Corcoran

One of the condos at the Watchcase Factory, a former factory turned luxury condominium complex in the heart of the village. The 2,418-square-foot space was redesigned from two third floor apartments by the renowned firm of Ascher-Davis. It offers two bedrooms and three baths with a three-sided exposure through 23 large double hung windows that bring in lots of natural light. There is lots of character, such as the beamed ceilings. There are also three windowed doors to two terraces and one balcony, which includes glimpses of the harbor.

3 Wooded Oak Lane, East Hampton

Last Ask: $2.695 million

Listing Broker: Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens

This six-bedroom, six-bath house features a large chef’s kitchen with marble counter tops, open living spaces and a covered porch with entertaining spaces. A heated pool is surrounded by mature landscaping.

21 Boxwood Street, East Hampton Village

Last Ask: $2.395 million

Listing Broker: Gary DePerisa , Corcoran

Joan Limongello, a a well-known builder in the Hamptons for almost 35 years, has sold her 2,400-square-foot home, fully renovated in 2006. The three-bedroom, four-bath house also has a state-of-the-art eat-in kitchen with oversized marble-topped island. The master suite has a spa-like bath. There is also a finished lower level with a media room, bar, full bath, napping area and laundry room. A large gunite pool with raised spa is surrounded by privacy trees. Other amenities include a generator, whole-house Sonos and smart house technology.

18 Briarcroft Drive, East Hampton

Last Ask: $1.795 million

Listing Broker: The Atlantic Team, Douglas Elliman

Fully renovated in 2018, this 3,500-square foot traditional living spaces that surround the fully-loaded new kitchen, two fireplaces separating a den and living room, and a large deck overlooking the pool. An upstairs master has a gas fireplace with vaulted ceilings and a large ensuite bathroom. There are four bedrooms in total and a large playroom that could be converted into a fifth bedroom.

30 Jessups Landing, Quogue

Last Ask: $1.495 million

Listing Broker: The Murray Team, Corcoran

A turn-key, five-bedroom home has a large living room, master bedroom suite, two potential offices, a bright sunroom and a study/library, dining room and open kitchen. Located in a development, it has a community pool and is close to the village beach. Linda Kabot brought the buyer.

486 Topping’s Path, Sagaponack

Last Ask: $1.395 million

Listing Broker: Evan Kulman, Compass

This saltbox-style home went into contract just 12 days after it went on the market. In 1,876 square feet, there are four-bedroom, including a first floor master suite, two and a half bathrooms and an open floor plan. A backyard deck overlooks the large lawn, heated pool and outdoor shower. The house is located on .62 of an acre and abuts a nature conservancy.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.