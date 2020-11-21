What’s in Contract: New-Build in Water Mill Was Asking $6.45 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

After just 40 days on the market, a property being developed in Water Mill went into contract. The house at 424 Seven Ponds Towd Road in Water Mill is not set for completion until July 2021, but the Bodenchak team, led by Frank and Dawn Bodenchak at Sotheby’s International Realty, put together the deal for the buyer and the seller, they recently announced. The last ask was $6.45 million

With the house under construction, the buyer is able to tailor the house to their needs, the Bodenchaks have said. The 8,500-square-foot home is set on 1.1 acres with scenic farm vistas and 18 acres of protected reserve two properties to the north and 48 acres of farm to the south. Plans call for eight bedrooms and nine and a half baths with 5,500 square feet of living space above grade. Two master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second, are also planned with a state-of-the-art wellness center on the lower level. A heated, gunite pool with spa and tennis court are also in the works.

Also under contract is the property at 37 David’s Lane in East Hampton Village, where the last ask was $7.5 million. Originally built in 1915, the four-bedroom, four and a half-bath house has been renovated and refreshed, according to the listing with Tim Davis and Thomas P. Davis of Corcoran. Adam Hofer of Douglas Elliman brought the buyer to the table.

There is a lot of charm in this historic house, such as the clerestory windows in the eat-in kitchen. An informal living room has a fireplace, double-height ceiling and windows on three sides. With the master on the first floor, the three other bedrooms are located upstairs and the lower level has been converted into a media/playroom. The large deck and a columned porch with seating area overlook the gunite pool and there is an artist’s studio complete with a fireplace and a half bath.

Also of note this week, a property in the Village of Quogue went into contract after just seven days, according to Robert Canberg of Compass. The new 2,800-square-foot modern house was asking $1.499 million. The four-bedroom, three and a half bath house is lcoated on one acre and has a heated pool.

Here’s what else we’ve seen go into contract:

19 Brushy Neck Lane, Westhampton Beach

Last Ask: $2.795 million

Listing Broker: Darlene M. Manzella, Brown Harris Stevens

A 4,000-square-foot modern home with five beds and six and a half baths on one acre.

23 Isle of Wright Road, Springs

Last Ask: $1.995 million

Listing Broker: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens

A newly built contemporary on Gardiner’s Bay in Lion’s Head Beach features an open concept and modern designer details. The 2,700-square foot house has three levels and four bedrooms and three and a half baths. The master suite is located on the third floor with inglenook gas stove, walk-in dressing room and spa-like steam shower. The deck off the master offers water views overlooking the rolling lawn down to a waterfront wildlife sanctuary. This home also boasts smart green technology with solar panels that produce 40% of household electricity consumed.

5 Honeysuckle Lane, East Quogue

Last Ask: $1.65 million

Listing Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata & Gayle, Brown Harris Stevens

A five-bedroom, four-bath house has a total of 2,500 square feet. There is an open living/dining area and large kitchen. The nearly two-acre property has multi-level decks, recently fashioned with no maintenance materials. The pool is heated by solar panels. There is also a Har-tru tennis court and a three-bay detached garage.

27 Huckleberry Road, East Hampton

Last Ask: $1,512,500

Listing Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty