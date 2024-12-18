Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

News broke at Town & Country Real Estate‘s holiday cocktail party on Tuesday that the homegrown real estate firm is partnering with William Raveis, which is among New England, South Carolina and Florida’s largest privately held, family-owned real estate brokerages.

With offices across the Hamptons and on the North Fork, Town & Country has served the East End since 2005. Founder and CEO Judi Desiderio and Janet Hummel, the managing partner, will stay on as partners, along with more than 150 sales agents.

“We’re very excited about this new partnership with William Raveis — the brand synonymous with luxury real estate,” Desiderio tells Behind The Hedges on Wednesday. “The partnership brings William Raveis to the Hamptons and North Fork and William Raveis brings to Town & Country over 140 offices from Maine to Palm Beach. Their offices are everywhere our clients are. Janet and I are partners in this new venture and look forward to the limitless growth for our associates.”

William Raveis, which celebrates 50 years in business, boasts a growing network of 4,500 agents.

“We’re delighted to welcome Town & Country to our family company,” says William (Bill) Raveis, Jr., who leads the company, adding, “I’ve gotten to know Judi and Janet over these many months and found our business model, family culture, and entrepreneurial approach to helping the agents aligns beautifully.”

His sons Chris and Ryan Raveis serve as co-presidents of the company which has been acquiring other firms in top luxury markets along the East Coast, including the Jordan Real Estate, an established boutique brokerage serving Nantucket for 32 years, this week, and, earlier this year, Carson Realty in South Carolina, a family-owned real estate company serving the greater Hilton Head, Bluffton, and Lake Keowee areas since 2006.

Awarded Top Brokerage in the U.S. in 2023 by Inman, the company is said to be “aggressively pursuing growth opportunities with future acquisitions in the pipeline across the Florida and Southern regions as well as in the Northeast” over the coming months.

“T&C’s stellar reputation for luxury service resonates with clients in the Hamptons and will elsewhere in our footprint,” Chris Raveis said in a statement.

Desiderio agreed. “Our trademark has always been our ability to pivot to the needs of buyers, sellers, and renters. This expansion through the Raveis footprint gives our associates the single best opportunity to grow their businesses and service their clients in a unique way bolstered by superior technology and support. Which is why we’re excited to grow our business throughout the luxury Triangle — New York City, The Hamptons, Palm Beach, and Westchester County. Stronger together, the possibilities are endless with William Raveis,” she said.

“Our expertise in luxury marketing and providing full-service offerings through William Raveis Mortgage and Insurance helps navigate the complexities of buying, selling, and renting properties,” said Bill Raveis. “In addition, every agent and client benefits from our robust referral network spanning the East Coast”.

