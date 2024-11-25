Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Our Real Estate Odds & Ends column offers some Hamptons real estate industry and home construction-related news:

David Ali Joins Greg D’Angelo Construction

Greg D’Angelo Construction (GDC) recently announced David Ali has joined the firm as a construction manager to lead luxury home projects in the Hamptons.

“David brings a wealth of experience in the luxury home market, a dedication to quality, and an exceptional eye for detail—all of which resonate deeply with our values at Greg D’Angelo Construction. We’re confident he will be instrumental in leading our projects and strengthening our client relationships,” says Greg D’Angelo, president.

“Known for his hands-on approach, David will lead the construction of high-end luxury homes, ensuring that every project detail is meticulously aligned with the client’s vision and budget,” a press release from his company said. “His project manager role will facilitate smooth collaboration between clients, architects, and the GDC team, creating a transparent and cohesive project experience from start to finish.”

Greg D’Angelo Construction was founded 35 years ago. Its portfolio includes traditional and modern designs and custom builds.

Coat Drives

Sotheby’s International Realty is supporting the local community this winter season, and partnering with Heart of the Hamptons and The Sag Harbor Food Pantry, to host a coat drive in its offices. Stop by the brokerages in Bridgehampton, East Hampton or Southampton anytime between Monday, Nov. 25 and Dec. 31 to drop off donations of new or gently used winter coats for all ages.

Town & Country Real Estate also hosts its annual coat drive with donations accepted until December 1. Offices in Montauk, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton, Westhampton Beach, Mattituck and Greenport will accept donations.

Thanksgiving Donation Drive

The 11th annual Thanksgiving Donation Drive at Saunders & Associates is underway to support local food pantries across the East End.

“Far too many people in the Hamptons experience food insecurity, and our mission is to ensure that no family goes hungry,” says Colleen Saunders, senior vice president of operations. “It’s a great cause, helping families create joyful holiday memories and providing a simple way to support the local community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their generous contributions this year and in the past.”

Since 2013, Saunders has been giving back with this drive. Last year, they raised more than $14,000.

All donations can be made through a GoFundMe account.

“We are moved by how much our community has supported the annual Saunders Thanksgiving Drive,” says Steve Glick, senior vice president of marketing. “Over 10 years, we’ve raised a lot of money for people who really need it. The beauty of cash donations lies in their ability to empower these charitable organizations to serve those in need effectively.”

