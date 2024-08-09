Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Nestled on a private lane in the Village of Sagaponack, 98 Wilkes Lane is a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. This property, priced at $11.95 million and part of an exclusive enclave of just six homes, spans over two acres and offers breathtaking sunset views that are sure to captivate. Recently refreshed in 2024, the home encompasses over 4,000 square feet of sophisticated living space, featuring four spacious bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath.

The listing is shared by agents Tracy Annacone of Town & Country Real Estate and Terry Cohen of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.

“A rare opportunity to be on a quiet street off Hedges with a lovely light-filled home, situated on over 2 acres. Simply to enjoy now, or for those looking to expand or rebuild, the opportunity is there, Cohen shared with Behind The Hedges.

“It is a very coveted location off of Hedges Lane in Sagaponack. The property sits back off a cul-de-sac of two acres with a brand-new pool and tennis. House is about 4,000 square feet,” Annacone adds.

The interiors are designed to bathe in natural light, enhancing the open, airy ambiance that defines this exquisite residence. The double-height living room serves as a dramatic focal point, while multiple porches provide impeccable spots for entertaining or simply enjoying the serene surroundings.

From the living room, you can walk outside through double doors to the landscaped property enveloped by mature trees, creating a picturesque and private setting. The tennis court, pool and patios have all been meticulously redone, ensuring that the new owner will enjoy these amenities for years to come.

With double-height ceilings, it is “a very unique studio with a powder room and two car garage,” and offers ample space for creativity, according to Annacone.

The kitchen offers a grand island with ample storage space including wine shelving.

Wood serves as a primary material featured throughout the home. For example, the studio’s interior is completely made up of wood, creating a country appeal and barn-like feel.

Located near the pristine ocean beaches and local farmstands, 98 Wilkes Lane embodies the essence of Hamptons living. Enjoy a five-minute or less drive to Sagaponack Sculpture Farm, The Wine Stand at Wölffer Estate, Topping Riding Club, Topping Rose House and a plethora of beaches to choose from.

This prime piece of Sagaponack Village is already the quintessential Hamptons home and is “extremely livable and lovely as it is” according to Annacone. Although for those with grander visions, the property holds the potential for reimagination or rebuilding, with the capacity to accommodate an 11,000+/- sq. ft. residence across three levels. This flexibility makes it an ideal canvas for creating a bespoke Hamptons estate.

“Amazing property as is, or for someone to build their dream home,” Annacone declares of the opulent Sagaponack property at 98 Wilkes Lane.

[Listing: 98 Wilkes Lane, Sagaponack | Broker: Tracy Annacone of Town & Country Real Estate and Terry Cohen of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties | GMAP

