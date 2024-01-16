Quogue Properties Enjoy Both Ocean and Bay Views for $13.5M

Two properties offer both ocean and bay views in Quogue.

Two properties across the street from each other in Quogue are for sale — one that enjoys ocean views and a larger lot that sits on the bay. The Terry Cohen Team at Hedgerow Exclusive Properties has the properties at 186 Dune Road and 189 Dune Road listed for $13.5 million.

Aside from the combined 5.6 acres of waterfront, the oceanfront parcel comes with a contemporary home with three levels.

“This unique property is special as it sits high which provides ocean views from every floor with over 100 feet of private beach,” says Cohen. “It is also across from vacant preserved bayfront land which allows for panoramic water views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay. The home boasts 10,000 square feet of living above ground, and a picturesque oceanside pool.”

Plus, she adds, “The coveted Quogue village location is unparalleled.”

The residence’s three levels are all above ground with 10-foot ceilings or higher throughout. The double-height foyer and great room feature walls of glass for unobstructed views of the ocean. The living room and dining room enjoy a large, open space.

Up on the third floor, there is a primary suite that takes up the whole level, allowing for a private oceanview terrace, as well as a bayview balcony from an office/den located off of the bedroom. In total, there are eight bedrooms, nine full and one-half bathroom,

While the home has not been renovated, Hedges is told “the original owners who are selling have maintained it to the highest standards. The property can be renovated to modern-day aesthetics while preserving the spectacular views and durable steel frame build.”

There are plenty of areas to entertain, both inside and out, including on the deck around the 20-by-40-foot pool. Stairs can be accessed off the deck to get onto the ocean beach.

The 1.41-acre oceanfront property is set back off of Dune Road with a long winding driveway through the landscaped lot, designed by landscape architect Robert Zion. There is also a detached two-car garage.

“With certain adjustments, we believe tennis can be achieved on the driveway side,” Cohen adds.

Meanwhile, the 4.2-acre parcel across Dune Road sits on the Shinnecock Bay.

