As a wine enthusiast, I’ve always had an adventurous palate. Still, up until five years ago, I largely stuck to dry whites.

That all changed when I sipped a glass of Wölffer Estate Summer in a Bottle rosé at Wölffer Kitchen in Amagansett — it was love at first taste. This wine is light, floral, and features a wonderfully memorable name. (As a branding professional, take my word for it.) These days, I consider myself a true rosé fanatic. And I don’t reserve this wine merely for summer; I drink it year-round. This way I can get a taste of Long Island summer even if I’m far from home and it’s snowing outside.

This got me thinking: Why not bottle up the summer and keep it year-round in other ways, too?

When it came time to renovate my guest bathroom, I also wanted to capture the essence of summer in all its warmth and vibrancy. And what better way than a Summer in a Bottle-themed bathroom?

To make my novel vision come to life, I turned to my talented interior designer Alicia Horvath of Alicia Horvath Interiors and Anton Uniiat, the founder and project manager of Home Island Inc.

Designing a Unique, Summery Bathroom

Horvath took my themed-bathroom idea and brought it to life, achieving a look that instantly transports you to the long, relaxing days of summer in the Hamptons. She sourced materials with a summertime color palette — lots of bright hues and subtle naturals.

“We wanted to make a bold statement in this bathroom and find a wallcovering that is a reminder of the Hamptons staple, recognizable by its large flora and fauna print,” she says.

Horvath did exactly that, selecting the picture-perfect Aquafleur wallpaper by Mind the Gap. Accompanying this is the Serena and Lily open-weave rattan Headlands Bell ceiling pendant, which adds a beautiful texture to the bathroom, plus a neutral tile that really makes the wallpaper pop.

Building the Wölffer-Inspired Bathroom

Of course, designing the bathroom was just half of the equation; we had to build it, too. Fortunately, Uniiat knows that every project comes with its own set of unique challenges, and he approaches each one with the utmost care and attention to detail. He’s all about collaboration, staying on budget, and delivering on time. Uniiat ensures that all parties — from the interior designer to the electrician to the plumber — are on the same page and working in concert.

“The Cohens’ bathroom renovation was not without its surprises, but we worked through them together with precision and the shared vision of the client,” he says.

The end result was nothing short of incredible — a bathroom that perfectly captured the essence of summer in all its warmth and vibrancy. What was once a basic guest bathroom is now a gorgeous space brimming with creativity. As for the Wölffer team, they’re flattered to have provided the inspiration.

“We love how passionate and creative our customers can be with their love of Summer in a Bottle,” Joey Wölffer says.