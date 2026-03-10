$10M Sale Breaks Record for Palm Beach’s Ibis Isle Road

The 4,500-square-foot home at 2270 Ibis Isle Road East in Palm Beach has set a record for non-waterfront.

A recent sale in Palm Beach marks the highest price ever achieved for a non-waterfront home in the Ibis Isle enclave.

The newly completed residence at 2270 Ibis Isle Road East closed at $9,990,250 on Feb. 18, 2026.

Samantha Curry of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Suzanne Trapani-Frisbie of The Corcoran Group represented the buyer, listed as US Development Realty LLC.

“This sale is a testament to the home’s impeccable pedigree and continued demand for new, thoughtfully designed properties,” says Curry. “In today’s market, discerning buyers are moving away from the renovation project and toward a finished, turnkey product. This property hit that sweet spot perfectly, offering brand-new construction on a generous lot that emphasizes the privacy and seamless indoor-outdoor flow that defines the Palm Beach lifestyle.”

While not on the water, the 0.28-acre property is just steps from the beach, near Palm Beach’s Ibis Isle.

With more than 4,500 square feet of living space, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home boasts seamless indoor-outdoor living, surrounded by lush landscaping.

The home features oak flooring throughout the main living areas, high ceiling and “top-tier finishes,” such as a custom Officine Gullo range, Miele appliances and marble countertops in the open-concept kitchen.

The first-floor primary suite sits under a vaulted ceiling and is complemented by a Calacatta marble spa-inspired bath.

Upstairs, there are three en suite bedrooms and a loft that opens to a rooftop terrace with a wood-burning fireplace.

There is also a heated pool, a summer kitchen and a two-car garage. The home is considered “elevator ready.”

For more on the Palm Beach real estate market, tap this link.