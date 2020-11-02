19th Century Southampton Village Home Changes Hands, Plus Other Notable Sales

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The renovated 1893 Southampton Village home at 16 Foster Crossing, designed by noted 19th century architect James L’Hommedieu, officially changed hands when it sold on Friday, October 30.

No word yet on who the new buyers are and how much they spent, but the property’s last asking is $18.95 million. The listing was represented by Douglas Elliman’s Michaela Keszler.

The 10-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath, three-story house is located at South Main Street, less than a mile to the beach and the village business district. The 7,436-square-foot home features seven fireplaces, front and back stairs, and an impressive porch that stretches 72 feet across the west facade of the house and wraps around the pool. Even the entry has a fireplace. A guest wing with two bedrooms, one with its own porch, is located above the kitchen and connected to the rest of the second floor.

Situated on about one acre with lush flower gardens and century old trees, the property’s landscaping was done by Doyle Herman Design. There is also a heated gunite pool, three-car garage and a sports court round.

Here’s what else has sold recently:

176 Two Holes of Water Road, East Hampton

Sold Price: $9.25 million

Broker: Laura U. White of Saunders

Closed: September 2020

A 12,000-square-foot plus house set on 10 acres in Northwest Woods, this feels like a true estate. The custom stone and steel entry gates lead down a long tree-lined drive to the large, formal motor court. There are bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths. The master suite has a custom fireplace adorned with exquisite ornate antique millwork, multiple sitting areas, an outdoor roof terrace, and a two-story master bathroom with a custom walk-in closet. In addition to an outdoor pool, there is an indoor gunite pool, custom cedar sauna, steam shower, wet bar, white glass “dream walls”, intuitive LED mood lighting with geo-fencing and a state of the art commercial climate control + dehumidification system make a wellness spa like none other.

4 Dawn Lane, Shelter Island

Sold Price: $7.15 million

Brokers: Mala Sander, Peter McCracken of Corcoran

Closed: August 28

This contemporary home with 175 feet of frontage on Gardiner’s Bay was designed by noted architect Norman Jaffe. The 5,100-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, eight baths and is situated on two acres with a tennis court and a detached garage.

468 Edge of Woods Road, Water Mill

Sold Price: $6.3 million

Brokers: James Giugliano, J.B. Andreassi, Michelle Breskin of Nest Seekers

Closed: September 2020

Brand new construction from Breskin Development, the post-modern, eight-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath home offers extreme privacy. The nearly 10,000-square-foot home is set on 1.3 acres in Water Mill North, bordering a 40-acre horse farm reserve on one side and a 20-acre farm reserve on the other. A heated gunite pool and spa, full-sized, sunken tennis court, and pool house equipped with kitchenette, wet bar, changing room, half bath and more was also part of the package.

8 Cedar Street, Montauk

Sold Price: $5.5 million

Brokers: Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty

Closed: September 2020

The well-appointed, shingled home, not far from Gurney’s Resort, has ocean views. The second floor has a family room with a double-sided fireplace, a professional kitchen with a large center island and butler’s pantry, a formal dining room, and den. The first floor features four large bedrooms with a luxurious master suite. The lower level is finished and holds a media recreation room, laundry and storage. Besides a heated gunite pool, there is also an outdoor shower, a two-car detached garage and back-up generator.

5775 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue

Sold Price: $3.115 million

Brokers: Donielle Cardinale of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s

Closed: September 21

The bay front, 5,000-square-foot post-modern is located on Nassau Point. Fireplaces are located in the formal dining room and great room. There is a large eat-in kitchen, three guest bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a master ensuite with a private sitting room. Beyond the pool, there is a walkway to the sandy beach.