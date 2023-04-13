Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A large tract of Bridgehampton farmland south of the highway with development opportunity is on the market for $69.995 million. Bespoke Real Estate has the exclusive listing.

The 27.3-acre farmland on Halsey Lane, part of Topping Farm, is “a once-in-a-generation opportunity for development,” according to Bespoke.

It is the priciest vacant property on the market.

“Discover the dynamic capabilities ranging from single family compound, multi-lot community development, and preserved open space for private homeowners and developers alike,” the listing description says.

Located on the east side of Halsey Lane, close to Bridgehampton’s downtown, it is between Water Mill and Sagaponack, in the heart of Bridgehampton horse country. The properties are about 1.1 miles from Bridgehampton‘s Main Street and three much-loved beaches — Sagg Main Beach, Ocean Road and Mecox Beach — just under 2.7 miles away.

The property is already cleared, offering sweeping farm views and a western-facing sunset exposure.

Conceptual subdivision plans for 181 Halsey Lane and 305 Halsey Lane carve out a northern parcel of 11.2 acres and a southern parcel of 16.1 acres, equaling seven to eight single and separate lots.

The lots would range from 1.66 to 2.76 acres, which, according to Bespoke, “could yield a large estate home with full program,” including a large main residence, an oversized pool, a tennis court and an accessory structure.

The houses would be “perfectly positioned to showcase sweeping farm views and breathtaking sunsets across the adjacent preserved land,” the description says.

Whether it becomes a major single-family compound, like the 11.5-acre Sandcastle Estate on the west side of Halsey, closer to Paul’s Lane, which sold in 2021 for $31 million, or a multi-lot subdivision, a total of 10 acres of abutting land will remain untouched.

The property is currently has been owned by a pair of limited liability companies since 2009, but records show it belongs to Raymond H. Topping.

